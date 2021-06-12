Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 24,947 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $22.69 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

