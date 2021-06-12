Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.