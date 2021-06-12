Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 12,340 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

