Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $37.42 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $37,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,776,652 shares of company stock worth $182,951,976 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.