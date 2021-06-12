Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $43.74 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

