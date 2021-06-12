Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,528 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE ED opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.