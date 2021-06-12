Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 32,398 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $35,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

