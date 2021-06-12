Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 43,811 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $45,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $229,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.92. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.92.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.