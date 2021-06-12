Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,342 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 546,091 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $5,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

