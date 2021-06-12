MonaCoin Price Down 15.9% This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $121.10 million and $4.70 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.54 or 0.06732118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.34 or 0.01630678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00455059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00156531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00693012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00451071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00355687 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

