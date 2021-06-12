Monero Price Down 7.9% This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $248.82 or 0.00695949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $223.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,930,305 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

