Monetha (MTH) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $422,327.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.00792074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.20 or 0.08272876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00086151 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

