Morgan Stanley Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $130.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

