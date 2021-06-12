Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $928,236.96 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $928,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,594,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,990,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock opened at $235.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Morningstar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.