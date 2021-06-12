MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the May 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MPXOF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,370. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.
About MPX International
