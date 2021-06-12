MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the May 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MPXOF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,370. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

