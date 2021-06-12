Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 103,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,566 shares of company stock worth $2,130,152 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

