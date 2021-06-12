MV Capital Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $67.34 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

