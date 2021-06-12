MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $116.12 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.