MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Shares of TDACU stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Trident Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68.
Trident Acquisitions Profile
