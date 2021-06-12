MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Shares of TDACU stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Trident Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68.

Trident Acquisitions Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

