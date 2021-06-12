MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE PRTY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

