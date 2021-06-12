MYDA Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 301.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 602,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPRQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

