MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,903,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

