MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Shares of ANDAU stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

