MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.
Shares of ANDAU stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.
About Andina Acquisition Corp. III
