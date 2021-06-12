MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $997,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $349,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

