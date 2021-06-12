MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,295 shares of company stock worth $56,894,897 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

