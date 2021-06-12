National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,026.77 ($13.41).

LON:NG opened at GBX 918.60 ($12.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 917.74.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

