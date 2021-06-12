National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 30th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 176.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Shares of NSA opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

