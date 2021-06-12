National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSA. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $49.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 69,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

