Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
NYSE NTCO opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 2.37.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
