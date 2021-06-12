Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE NTCO opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

