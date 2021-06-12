Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Naturgy Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.