Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of 85.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $617.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.