Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Up 4.8%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 3,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,093,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

