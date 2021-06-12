nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

NCNO opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -116.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at $65,355,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $21,723,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

