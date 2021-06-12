Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) PT Raised to C$4.10

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.10 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Neo Lithium stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

