Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) PT Raised to C$4.10

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.10 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Neo Lithium stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
