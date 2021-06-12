Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nephros during the fourth quarter worth about $4,719,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Nephros by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros during the first quarter worth about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.