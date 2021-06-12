Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 62.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $237,402.03 and approximately $10.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

