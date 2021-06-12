New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the May 13th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NWWCF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.