New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.04. 3,398,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.