New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $127.29 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

