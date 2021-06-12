New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Teradyne worth $29,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Teradyne by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,742,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.98 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.