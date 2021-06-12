New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 727,370 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,169,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,370 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

