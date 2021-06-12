New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,659 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

