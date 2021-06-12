NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Tops $3.63 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $173,050.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002347 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058339 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022254 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,021,509,404 coins and its circulating supply is 1,981,277,295 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

