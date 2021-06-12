NFC Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,293.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

