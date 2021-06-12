NFT Index (NFTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,845.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $571.96 or 0.01605137 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $6,845.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00789319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.44 or 0.08223973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086388 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

