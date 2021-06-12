NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCSYF stock remained flat at $$272.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.00. NICE has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $272.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

