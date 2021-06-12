Nimiq (NIM) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $45.61 million and approximately $791,138.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.67 or 0.06483583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.96 or 0.01573444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00440345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00152762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00661806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00450256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006692 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,543,538,616 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,038,616 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

