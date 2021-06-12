Nishkama Capital LLC Has $27.10 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nishkama Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,655,576 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for about 7.3% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,794,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after buying an additional 2,162,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,487. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,516 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

