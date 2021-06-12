Nishkama Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. E2open Parent accounts for about 0.7% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

