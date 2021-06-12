Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

LYV opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

